Research Analysts Set Expectations for United Bankshares, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $237.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.16 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

United Bankshares stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. United Bankshares has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 674.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth $1,313,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 69,481 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $3,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 50.88%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

