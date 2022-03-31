Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $20.90 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $767.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $33.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

