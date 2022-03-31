NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NASDAQ NURO opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.85. NeuroMetrix has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 27.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 3,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

