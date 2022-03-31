NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NASDAQ NURO opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.85. NeuroMetrix has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 27.65%.
NeuroMetrix Company Profile (Get Rating)
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
