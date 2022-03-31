National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NWLI stock opened at $213.11 on Thursday. National Western Life Group has a 1-year low of $197.62 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $774.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.27 and its 200-day moving average is $214.40.
In other news, Director Thomas A. Blackwell bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.31 per share, for a total transaction of $104,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
National Western Life Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
