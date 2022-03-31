National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NWLI stock opened at $213.11 on Thursday. National Western Life Group has a 1-year low of $197.62 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $774.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.27 and its 200-day moving average is $214.40.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Blackwell bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.31 per share, for a total transaction of $104,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the third quarter worth $335,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the third quarter valued at about $820,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in National Western Life Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Western Life Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

