Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aramark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.87 on Thursday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 314.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Aramark by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 9.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Aramark by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

