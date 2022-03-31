1,030 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,030 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 164.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $249.03 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.18. The company has a market capitalization of $185.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.32.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

