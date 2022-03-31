Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

EWJ stock opened at $62.36 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.63.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.