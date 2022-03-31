Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $179.98

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $179.98 and last traded at $177.01, with a volume of 432175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

Get Credicorp alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.69 and a 200 day moving average of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $938.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.24 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 125.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 43.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.