Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 185.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Western Digital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 69,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $50.62 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

