Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STWD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.54. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust (Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.