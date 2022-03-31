Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens increased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.86. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 34,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,524,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,166,000 after buying an additional 113,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

