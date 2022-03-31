Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 171 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAIC stock opened at $93.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.38.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.71.

In related news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,402 shares of company stock worth $1,288,520. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

