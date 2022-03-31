TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.70

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €20.70 ($22.75) and last traded at €21.09 ($23.18), with a volume of 310500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €20.80 ($22.86).

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEG. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($26.37) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.37) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($35.71) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.81 ($29.46).

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is €22.32 and its 200-day moving average is €24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

