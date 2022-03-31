Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.15

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 1113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMSMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sims in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1293 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%.

About Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

