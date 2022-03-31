Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.15

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 13362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $496.17 million for the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 18.51%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

