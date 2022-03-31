GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 7566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55.

About GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

