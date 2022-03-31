The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.31.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

