MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Price Down 4.1%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.18. Approximately 55,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 595,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.
MAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 201.65 and a beta of 1.10.
MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
