MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Price Down 4.1%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.18. Approximately 55,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 595,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

MAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 201.65 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 3.5% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

