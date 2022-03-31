Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 113,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 964,475 shares.The stock last traded at $34.61 and had previously closed at $33.89.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEI. StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 94.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.23.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 311.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.