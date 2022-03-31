Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Short Interest Up 47.6% in March

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,590,000 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the February 28th total of 9,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.07. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 47.73%.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.