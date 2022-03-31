Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Up 37.0% in March

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Auburn National Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

AUBN stock opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. Auburn National Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.29.

Auburn National Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:AUBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 26.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Auburn National Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $890,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

