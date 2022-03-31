StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $120.29 on Thursday. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

