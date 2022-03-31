Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $64.26 on Thursday. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 7.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 26.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

