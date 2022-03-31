StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of GAIN opened at $16.10 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 18.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 338.8% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 85,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 66,089 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after buying an additional 37,462 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

