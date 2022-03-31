Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ FRBK opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00. Republic First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $297.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Republic First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FRBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $25,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay M. Neilon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $74,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,606 shares of company stock valued at $148,236 over the last 90 days. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,263 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

