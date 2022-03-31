Analysts Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Price Target at $64.15

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.46.

PHR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 17.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Phreesia during the second quarter worth approximately $18,192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 23.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 89.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PHR opened at $29.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.17. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.13. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

