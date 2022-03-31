Brokerages Set BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target at $15.40

Shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several analysts recently commented on BWAY shares. Loop Capital started coverage on BrainsWay in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,684,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 211,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 21,241 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 116,510 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWAY opened at $8.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

BrainsWay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.