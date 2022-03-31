Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New $32,000 Investment in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in St. Joe in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 8.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOE opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.08. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $61.25.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 27.91%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $5,476,911.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $58,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,300 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,357 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of St. Joe in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

