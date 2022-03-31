Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.84 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.81 and a beta of -0.20. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.42.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CALM shares. Consumer Edge raised Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

