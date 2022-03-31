Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 500 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 512,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,129,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 469,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,586,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 73.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000,000 after buying an additional 136,370 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,863,000 after acquiring an additional 33,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $161.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $138.92 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.77.

