Analysts Set Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Price Target at $13.17

Shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

VLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLN opened at $5.60 on Monday. Valens Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,382,000. Linse Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,896,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,995 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.