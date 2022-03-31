Analysts Set Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Price Target at $13.17

Shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.
VLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of NYSE:VLN opened at $5.60 on Monday. Valens Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28.
Valens Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.
