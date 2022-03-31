First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $38.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $45.84.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,452,000 after acquiring an additional 48,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

