Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $85.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $76.70 and a 12 month high of $96.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.20.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,364,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,197,000 after buying an additional 171,113 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,022,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,687,000 after buying an additional 102,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric (Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.