Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

FARM stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $132.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Farmer Bros. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. ( NASDAQ:FARM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $118.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FARM. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the fourth quarter worth about $5,683,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 313,045 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 599.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 266,162 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the third quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the third quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

