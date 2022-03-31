Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.96 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.330-$0.410 EPS.

OOMA stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.57 million, a PE ratio of -213.40 and a beta of 0.62. Ooma has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $24.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OOMA shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ooma in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ooma by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ooma by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ooma by 11.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Ooma by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 4.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

