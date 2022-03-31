Brokers Offer Predictions for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

CZWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

CZWI stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $159.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.63%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 118.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 26,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $103,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 18.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 31,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

