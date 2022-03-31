Wedbush Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.93.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,911,000 after purchasing an additional 523,406 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

