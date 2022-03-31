Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 42.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $52.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

