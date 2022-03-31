Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Webster Financial Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Webster Financial in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

Webster Financial stock opened at $57.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Webster Financial by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Webster Financial by 2,043.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $430,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Atwell purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

