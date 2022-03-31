Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for BancFirst Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) – DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BancFirst in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $83.10 on Thursday. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $84.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.37 and a 200 day moving average of $70.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $121.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,178,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,287,000 after buying an additional 66,055 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $75,605,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $69,011,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

