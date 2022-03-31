Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBWP. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 1,568.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $490,000.

KBWP opened at $87.95 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $73.75 and a 12-month high of $88.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.94.

