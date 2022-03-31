Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,506 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $83.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

