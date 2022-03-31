Peet DeFi Market Cap Reaches $42,080.63 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (PTE) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the US dollar. One Peet DeFi coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on major exchanges. Peet DeFi has a market cap of $42,080.63 and $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00048386 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.39 or 0.07199795 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,257.46 or 1.00119312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00048040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00054776 BTC.

About Peet DeFi

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. The official message board for Peet DeFi is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069 . Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peet DeFi is peetdecentralized.finance

Peet DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peet DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peet DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peet DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

