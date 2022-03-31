Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dollar General also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.390-$11.594 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.50.

DG stock opened at $227.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.85. Dollar General has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $240.14.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

