Analyzing Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) & Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Navitas Semiconductor and Amkor Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 7 0 2.88 Amkor Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.29%. Amkor Technology has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.36%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Amkor Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $23.74 million 48.75 -$152.68 million N/A N/A Amkor Technology $6.14 billion 0.90 $642.99 million $2.62 8.65

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor N/A N/A -20.20% Amkor Technology 10.48% 23.86% 11.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of Amkor Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats Navitas Semiconductor on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. The company also provides flip chip-scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip-chip stacked chip-scale packages that are used to stack memory on top of digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages that are used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, radar, and specialty silicon; wafer-level fan-out packages for use in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology, which replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count analog and mixed-signal applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electromechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid-state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.