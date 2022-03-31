Standard Protocol Trading 11.9% Higher Over Last Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $676,488.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00048227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.04 or 0.07203628 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,141.95 or 0.99820440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00047660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00055319 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

