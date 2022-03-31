Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $38.10 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

