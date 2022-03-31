onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

ON stock opened at $64.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45. onsemi has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

