onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
ON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.
ON stock opened at $64.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45. onsemi has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88.
In other onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
onsemi Company Profile (Get Rating)
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
