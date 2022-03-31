Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.47.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $311.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.84. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $335,106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 515,318 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,695,000 after purchasing an additional 375,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after purchasing an additional 320,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,485,000 after purchasing an additional 317,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

