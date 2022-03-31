Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $46.72 on Thursday. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 4.00.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overstock.com (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.